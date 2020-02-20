BARC Report Week 6 (2020): Kundali Bhagya Remains To Be Favourite Amongst Urban Viewers; Bandini Finally Drops From 1st Position

BARC Report: We are here with Indian television shows’ ranking for week 6 of the year. In urban section, Kundali Bhagya is still at the top with few minor changes in the ranking. On the other hand, there’s been a huge turnaround as Bandini is replaced by Devi Aadi Parashakti.

Take a look at television raking based on impressions:

Urban

Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is once again rocking the 1st spot but there’s a decrease in impressions as compared to last week. It has fetched 7858 impressions. Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel too has retained its spot at 2nd with 7139 impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is placed at 3rd place with 6981 impressions. At 4th, Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya has held its position with 6629 impressions. Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni (6588 impressions) has made its place at 5th in the list. At 6th, 7th and 8th are Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 (6581 impressions), Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (6115 impressions) and Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show (6097 impressions) respectively. Sony’s Indian Idol 11 is at 9th with 5983 impressions. The 10th spot is graced by Star Plus’ new entrant Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (5907 impressions).

Rural

Once again, Dangal remains to be the most viewed channel in the rural section of India by retaining the first seven spots in the ranking. But this time it’s Devi Aadi Parashakti that has captured 1st spot with 13040 impressions. Next six spots are held by Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (12709 impressions), Mahima Shanidev Ki (12556 impressions), Bandini (12177 impressions), Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn (11604 impressions), Kitani Mohabbat Hai (8804 impressions) and Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi (8480 impressions), respectively. Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is at 8th with 6278 impressions. 9th and 10th spots are grabbed by Dangal’s CIF (5567 impressions) and Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya (5274 impressions).

