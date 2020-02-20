Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Will Rely On Word Of Mouth

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship Box Office: After giving a Super-Duper Hit with Uri – The Surgical Strike last year, Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen with Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. With this upcoming film, Vicky Kaushal along with Dharma Productions attempt horror genre for the first time.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship is slated to release on Feb 21 i.e. tomorrow.

Let’s have a look at how the film is doing as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned:

Reach

Horror films are loved by the audience of almost all the age groups and penetrate among a huge section of the public. Be it tier 1, tier 2 or tier 3 cities in India, horror is a genre that resonates with everyone.

Vicky Kaushal also enjoys a decent fan following which has helped the film build nice awareness among the audience.

I’ll rate the current reach of Bhoot as 5.5/10.

Buzz

The trailer of the film has received just about decent response and the music hasn’t been popular enough. In the case of horror films, good music always plays an important part and since Bhoot hasn’t been able to make gains on that part, the film will struggle on Day 1.

On top of that, the film is clashing with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which will cut down its prospects at the box office.

The current buzz of the film can be rated as 4/5

Overall, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship will take a lukewarm start at the Box Office as the opening will be in the 4-5 crores range. If there is good word of mouth, the film may sustain to do respectable business. The film will be helped by the holiday release factor but not much.

