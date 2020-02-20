BREAKING! International Photographer CALLS OUT Dabboo Ratnani For Plagiarising Kiara Advani’s Viral Photo

Like every year, Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his calendar this year too, featuring actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday amongst others. Another celeb who was a part of the bold photographer was Kiara Advani, and her picture got viral within minutes of its release. But what if we told you it was a copied idea? Here’s why se say so.

It all began when Kiara Advani’s topless picture with a leaf triggered the meme fest amongst the netizens. From the Kabir Singh references to Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the trolls went beyond leaps and bounds. Soon, it was a creation of international photographer, Marie Barsch whose uncanny resemblance with Ratnani’s art grabbed the eyeballs.

Featuring a woman amidst greenery, the bare woman too was hidden behind a large leaf. In fact, her hair remained slicked back with a super toned body.

Check out the picture below:

The professional photographer too took to her Instagram story to express her disappointment over the same. Sharing the above meme on her story, Marie wrote, “I just leave that here.” She further shared a string of DMs that she received from fans mocking her creation against that of Dabboo Ratnani’s.





We wonder what the Indian photographer has to say about it all.

Meanwhile, actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Varun Dhawan too showcased their bold avatar in the new Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Shoot.

