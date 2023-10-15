There’s absolutely nothing that we do not adore about Kiara Advani. The ultimate fashion girlie of Bollywood is always right in time whenever there’s an event, and Lakme Fashion Week 2023 just seemed to be the opportunity for Kiara to paint the canvas red with her stunning fashion-forward outfit.

Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after faces of Bollywood. Not only Kiara have critically acclaimed projects to her credit, but she is also a famous fashion enthusiast boasting a great personal style that perfectly goes with her minimalistic approach to everything.

When we think of the ‘It Girl’ of Bollywood, we cannot help but imagine Kiara Advani. Kiara has been in the industry for a decade, but her popularity has skyrocketed in the last couple of years, and a huge credit for it goes to the choices she made on the fashion front. After turning heads with her Barbiecore look at Indian Couture Week in a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock jumpsuit, Kiara reunited with the ace designer at Lakme Fashion Week looking oh-so-gorgeous, proving black never goes out of style.

Kiara Advani had her modern-day Cinderella moment on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week. The actress turned show-stopper for Falguni Shane Peacock. The ‘Kabir Singh‘ actress donned a stunning black and golden sheer gown with embellishments running through the column silhouette. The figure-hugging bodycon floor-length outfit came with an edgy neckline with a corset-like structure, flaunting Kiara’s s*xy collarbones and ample assets.

In one rare instance, Kiara let go of subtlety and opted for dramatic bold winged eyeliner with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes and feathered brows. Her slightly glossed nude lips further elevated the pop quotient with a contoured nose and lightly blushed cheeks. She wore her hair in a sleek low bubbe ponytail with side-swept flicks, rounding off the look with chunky platform black heels.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Isn’t Kiara Advani the next Bollywood superstar in the making? Let us know your thoughts.

