Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and debutante Suhana Khan were recently spotted together at the launch for Isha Ambani’s beauty products portal Tira in Mumbai. The three ambassadors of the brand were present in their most glorious avatars, trying to steal the best of the limelight. Several photos and videos of the event were shared on social media, giving glimpses of the trio.

While many people thought that Suhana Khan standing in the same stature as Bebo and Kiara was not fair as the other two have worked immensely hard to reach this platform. There were others who thought that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was a little nervous as she was ignored by Kareena Kapoor Khan constantly.

Now, a new video from the event has been going viral on the internet that showed Kiara Advani almost falling on Kareena Kapoor’s lap on the stage. However, she was saved by Arjun Kapoor. In the new clip, Kiara can be seen taking the stage with Bebo while Arjun Kapoor was the host of the night and Satyaprem Ki Katha actress stood to greet Arjun. When she was making her way back to her seat, her teal ensemble outfit got stuck in high heels and she lost balance and was about to fall on Kareena Kapoor’s lap, who was sitting right behind her. Fortunately, Arjun Kapoor came forward to help Kiara, who eventually regained her balance.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.H.A.T (@ijjatsejeeneka)

Following this, the netizens appreciated Kiara Advani for handling the situation with utmost grace and also praised the 2 States actor for his gesture. One user wrote, “How beautifully she managed the embarrassment,” while another said, “The way she managed”. Sharing the pain of wearing heels, one user wrote, “Oh I feel bad for her foot, @kiaraaliaadvani I hope your ankle is fine, it looked painful.” A fourth comment read, “The way Arjun made everything normal for her again (heart eye smiley).” Another fan commented, “Sometimes I feel like Arjun gets unnecessary hate.”

Many people are also quite concerned about Kiara’s leg. One user said, “Im sure her leg will have pain for at least week. Look how it got bend,” while another one wrote, “That must have hurt like hell”.

However, there were a few who started trolling the ‘Shershaah’ actress for the incident and said, “Why does she need to wear those ridiculous shoes”. Another netizen wrote, “Kya kare yrr hill sambhali nhi jati,” while another commented, “She almost did a dance move”. One comment read, “Malaika ki nazar lg gyi”. Another one questioned, “Did Kareena almost make her fall?”. One user also took a dig at Kareena Kapoor Khan and said, “Phir bhi taang nhi hatai”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actress, who tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra this year, will be next seen in YRF’s Spy Universe’s War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

