While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan on September 7, King Khan’s Pathaan is receiving massive love in Japan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released in Japan on September 1 to make the film available for the overseas market.

Now, the actioner has received a shout out from the well-known Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, who has praised Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in a long appreciation post, after watching the thriller. The video game designer claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has helped him to get rid of his physical and mental exhaustion.

Sharing photos from the Pathaan screening, Hideo Kojima wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Too busy these days, mentally and physically exhausted. Need to refill my high-octane tank. So, I saw the Indian movie “PATHAAN” in IMAX! Well, it was awesome! I was numb! It opened my blood vessels! It was a MAD MAX level of energy! After seeing this, I think I’ll be able to hold it for a while!”

Too busy these days, mentally and physically exhausted. Need to refill my high-octane tank. So, I saw the Indian movie "PATHAAN" in IMAX!

Well, it was awesome! I was numb! It opened my blood vessels! It was a MAD MAX level of energy! After seeing this, I think I'll be able to… pic.twitter.com/3LBJ4Brfgu — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 3, 2023

He also recommended the film and added, “Mission Impossible, 007, RRR, John Woo, the whole shebang! A few Metal Gear elements too! There was applause after the screening. Highly recommended! If you don’t see it, you’re missing out! Movies these days think too hard. This is pure entertainment film! It’s still hot, so watch this movie and blow off the summer heat! I’ll buy the BD when it comes out, and I want the OST too.”

Hideo Kojima also made sure to appreciate the effort of both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Comparing SRK’s looks to the manga character Okada-kun, Kojima wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are both too good. They’re so cool. But still, King. Sometimes he looks like Okada-kun.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are both too good. They're so cool. But still, King. Sometimes he looks like Okada-kun. https://t.co/US95DyNFRM pic.twitter.com/DDeQx8VcqN — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Pathaan has already earned a whopping Rs 543 crores at the domestic box office and is all set to add more to its collections from the overseas market. Pathaan, which was the fourth instalment in Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, is the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date.

