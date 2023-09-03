The entire country is currently waiting for the phenomenon called ‘Jawan’ starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. With just four days left before the big day, SRK held a chit-chat session with fans on Twitter, sharing many insights into his much-anticipated film. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 7.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter (now X) and answered many questions related to his upcoming action flick.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to announce the ‘Ask SRK’ session writing, “4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein (4 days to go for Jawan’s release. Till then let’s chat). About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session.”

The actor, being his witty self, was quick to diss fans who went overboard and we are not even surprised at this point. He also went on to give one major spoiler and we took notes.

One fan questioned, “@iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan advanced booked tickets of Jawan with my wife in Hong Kong. Feeling Excited! Please give us one spoiler before the release?” He disclosed, “Just don’t miss the beginning, please. Be on time.”

Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time…#Jawan https://t.co/UcntjcGGTu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Another fan just could not contain his excitement and simply asked, “Jawan 2 Kab Aayega?” Replying to this, SRK joked, “Yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawan”

Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawan https://t.co/4E5vVXSnQ4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

The superstar was asked to share what moral lesson the film imparts, he said, “The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for their rights. #Jawan”

The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right. #Jawan https://t.co/MTJ7W8wAIY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Ever since the announcement, Jawan has piqued fans’ interest, garnering unprecedented buzz. The recently released trailer of the film has further fuelled fans’ excitement and box office numbers are here to prove the same. As per reports, Jawan has sold tickets worth Rs 13.49 crores gross in India. In the Hindi version alone, the advance booking numbers of the film stand at Rs 12.53 crores gross. The numbers are simply unbelievable, and predict every box office record will be shattered in the next few weeks.

Jawan brings Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathy face-to-face for the first time, and Atlee Kumar’s direction is just the cherry on top. Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone also feature in special roles in the film.

