Indian actor superstar Vijay Sethupathy’s upcoming film Vidhuthalai has been hit with a tragedy as the film’s stuntman N Suresh passes away on set while shooting for the said film. In a tragic accident, he met with his end; the makers have also shared a condolence message addressing the misfortune; here’s what they have to say.

Stuntman Suresh had been a stuntman for over three decades and the accident feel on him on Saturday while shooting for the film starring Vijay and Suresh. Vidhuthalai is the first collaboration between eminent film directors Vetrimaaran and Soori.

According to reports, the 54-year-old stuntman fell from a height of 20 feet after the rope he was attached to a crane snapped, and he fell. He suffered several injuries that proved to be fatal, although he was rushed to a hospital in Chennai immediately. The makers of the film shared an official condolence message on their social media account, apologising for the loss and the mishap.

The Vijay Sethupathy film has been shot in two parts and he will be seen in a titular role in the film. Coming back to the mishap, then it is not the first time when something like this happened on a film set, this type of accident happen quite often. For example, in February 2020, three technicians died while performing stunts on the set of Kamal Hassan‘s Indian 2, after a crane fell on them. The shooting was stopped after the accident and it took years to resume the shooting that is this year in September. In response to that accident, the actor and director of the film, Kamal Hassan, Shankar and Lyca Production, respectively, gave rupees one crore each to the families of the deceased.

As for the fight master, N Suresh, according to reports, he has been survived by his wife and two children. As for Vijay Sethupathy’s film Viduthalai, it went on floors in 2020, and the first instalment of the film is expected to release in January next year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news on entertainment!

