BTS is currently among the top most South Korean boy bands that became a massive hit globally in no time. While one of the singers, BTS Jin, of the seven-member band was speculated to serve in mandatory military service, it was recently revealed that he is now set for the same.

BTS members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, are all set to serve the mandatory military service. Earlier, their agency Bighit Entertainment released a statement in which they revealed that they were withdrawing their plea to exempt the band from mandatory military service.

On the other hand, a Hindustan Times report recently revealed that BTS Jin dismissed the rumours about the band being exempted from military service and revealed that he will be joining the military service. In the note, he even urged his fans not to visit the training centre while making them aware of how dangerous the situation could get with a huge crowd.

BTS Jin wrote, “There’s an article out there that I hadn’t planned on being published.. in any case, ARMYs, I ask that you please refrain from coming to the training centre. There will be many other people there and it could get dangerous with a big crowd. Army I love you.” (loosely translated)

The moment BTS Jin announced his military service online, the BTS Army were left shocked and extended their best wishes to the singer. A user wrote, “Jin please take good care of yourself there, eat well and stay safe we will always wait for your return!” while another stated, “We will wait for you Jinnie. Take care of yourself and be safe. Love you Jin ,” another stated, “It hurts i love you so much jin im gonna miss so bad pls be safe and healthy love and i love you i love you i love you i love you and i love you.”

