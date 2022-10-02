BTS’ Jimin is once again receiving death threats from an anonymous user on social media and has caused the ARMY to worry. For the unversed, the boy band, which has become a global phenomenon, has a huge fan base who are super protective of them.

The Kpop group consists of 6 other members besides the Filter singer. This includes Jungkook, V, Jin, J Hope, Suga, and RM. Previously, along with ChimChim, it was Taehyung who received death threats. Another anonymous account posted the threats with pictures of guns and said that the members have only time till their upcoming concert in Busan.

Now, new life threats against Jimin have come in. An account that goes by the name vkookv_123 posted a story that gave a death threat to the BTS member. “When you go to the concert, I hope you hurt Jimin or his father,” the person wrote. They went on to accuse the Bangtan Boys member to be an “obstacle” and also alleged that Jungkook doesn’t like him and likes Taehyung aka V.

BTS ARMY took to Twitter to share their reaction to Jimin receiving death threats. “It’s genuinely, genuinely, so so concerning that Jimin and his family are getting death threats on a public social media platform and being posted to their 7K followers audience that they will hurt him and his family all for what?? a non-existing ship they fantasise about,” one person wrote.

“This is crazy, and big hit is giving more importance to a rumor, I mean, ofc tae situation is bad, but here we’re talking about death threats not only towards a member but also his whole family,” another said while pointing out Big Hit Music’s recent movie to sue those who spread dating rumours of V and Blackpink member Jennie.

A death threats for whom??? 😡 Dear god, please send all of the toxic ttkrs n Jimin antis to hell before the busan concert.. — Shah Lin (@ShahLin181181) September 30, 2022

I ain’t see a single non biased jimin account openly call out the hate and death threats he’s getting, fuck these big accounts y’all so damn useless and need to take that 7 out ur dn — Winter⁷ ☃️ (@minimimi013) September 30, 2022

Ok I am done

I have seen so many death threats against V and JM

Even i am a shipper but death threats

Seriously..do you think Tae or Jimin would be happy if u hurt the other

They are soulmates

Please armies,shippers and even solo stans..please no death threats

Just think of BTS — TaeV (@TaetaeV94) September 30, 2022

I'm sick to my stomach that he is getting all this hate and now death threats and death threats on his fvcking birthday in his hometown in his own concert for a ship that doesn't exist and all because they think he is the way for their non existent ship mfs https://t.co/lcpLu3JtEQ — 🪐₁₃ (@jimin_nanon) September 30, 2022

I’m so frightened for Jimin and his family’s lives . Like why would you post death threats — 𝑎𝑟𝑖𝖺𖤐* ੈ✩||𝕵𝖎𝖒𝖙𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖗 𝔦𝔰 𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔢 (@AriAisStillAriA) September 30, 2022

While talking about BTS, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and the rest of the members will be performing in Busan on 15th October.

