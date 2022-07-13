It is a known fact by now that South Koreans take fashion very seriously and their influence on the rest of the world is quite visible. They seem to have a keen interest in street style and with the Korean wave taking over the globe; more and more people are getting introduced to Asian fashion. It is almost impossible to talk about South Korea without mentioning BTS and hence, we will look at the most fashionable member of the septet, J-Hope and in particular, about his Saint Laurent varsity jacket which is one of a kind for many reasons.

For the unversed, Hobi has lately been in the news for the release of his latest album Jack in the Box. The songs have opened to tremendous response from the ARMYs and the numbers have also been reflecting the same. His concepts are quite unique so far as he has explored a dark and gothic theme which has left the fans drooling to say the least.

If you are a fan of BTS, you are probably already aware that J-Hope is the most fashionable member of the Kpop group and every member agrees with it. He can pull off literally any look and ARMYs will agree that we have seen it all. From shorts to dazzling jackets, no one does it like Jung Ho-seok.

A few years back, J-Hope was spotted wearing a wool varsity jacket in the music video of Daydream and its original price is sure to leave you stunned. It was worth $4,234 which amounts to almost INR 3,38, 048.

J-Hope styled the jacket with a simple blash shirt and a matching pair of black denims and topped it up with a set of shiny boots. His red hair was a contrast to the look and matched the theme of the song as well. Have a look.

You too love the look right?

