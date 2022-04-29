BTS’ popularity has substantially grown in the last few years and most of it has to do with their over-the-top stage performances and hit songs. The boys put their fanbase, ARMYs above everything else and hence their bond with the fans is also quite impressive. In a recent turn of events, the youngest of the group, Jungkook, was seen flirting with a follower and his responses in the QnA session are now taking over social media.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys were previously in the news when they announced that their next album will hit the market on June 10, 2022. It has been in the making for a while now as they had dropped a few hints about it during their time on In The Soop. Their recent Grammy performance was also a total winner and even though they did not win an award this year, they are hopeful that it will happen soon.

The maknae of the group, Jeon Jungkook, recently held an interactive QnA session which has become a major topic of discussion amongst the fans. The entire conversation was quite entertaining but his flirty comments were clearly the on ones that took the cake.

In a part of the session, JK was asked how and why he is so perfect, he went on to say, “I guess nothing can be done… I’m sorry.” Many fans were seen gushing over this response, stating how much of an ‘international playboy’ he is.

When asked what he was up to, at the moment, Jungkook took another step and said, “Thinking about you.” He was also asked a bunch of questions about Jimin and Taehyung and guess what, he had the perfect response to it as well. He made it clear that they belong to him and no one else can claim them. Here’s a look.

“jungkook, what are you doing?”

“thinking about you” pic.twitter.com/ElDB7KzJRw — random jk things (@randomjungkook) April 28, 2022

BTS JUNGKOOK INSTAGRAM STORY 220429 QUESTION: no but where did my story go wy can't i see it ANSWER: oppa is so good that i can't get a boyfriend* 😵‍💫 would you take the responsibility?? JK: *laughs* i guess nothing can be done… i'm sorry pic.twitter.com/KLeLzHJYRY — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 28, 2022

