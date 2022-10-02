A Dwayne Johnson lookalike went viral on social media after a few people thought that he was the real The Rock. Many celebrities have found their doppelgangers from all over the world, but it is only a few times that people confuse them as real stars. When it comes to The Red Notice actor, this is not the first time fans have found his lookalike.

Almost a year ago, Dwayne hit the headlines after a cop named Eric Field surfaced on the internet. People couldn’t stop talking about the uncanny resemblance between the two. Though even we would agree that Fields looked a lot like the actor but not this new doppelganger.

What is funnier than people believing that he is the real Dwayne Johnson and posing to take a photo with him is that one fan bit him. Yes, you read that right! A small clip featuring the actor’s doppelganger and a bunch of people posing next to him has gone viral all over social media. The lookalike was found on the beaches of Brazil.

Amongst the people who assumed that the person was Dwayne Johnson, one of them could be seen biting him on his chest. Several people reacted to this. While several called it funny and laughed it off, others thought that it was not okay for the woman to do that. Check out a few reactions here:

“ayo what the girl doin?” one fan said.

“We have to do better as a society,” said another

“I’m glad that I lived to see this,” a third said.

One pointed out, “That’s not harassment ?”

“What on earth she was doing,” one more added.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is currently busy with the release of his DC film, Black Adam. The movie will hit the theatres on 21st October.

