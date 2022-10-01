Deadpool 4 has already received a greenlit from Marvel? After two successful Ryan Reynolds-led movies, the Merc with a Mouth is now a part of the MCU. It was announced that the third and the upcoming instalment of the superhero movie will be made by the studio.

Recently, The Adam Project actor announced that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be appearing in the movie, despite him dying in Logan. The actors said that it will be a different timeline where the character didn’t die. Ryan also announced its release date, which is 6th September 2024.

Even though the movie is two years away, the latest reports suggest that Marvel has already given a yes to Deadpool 4. According to Giant Freakin Robot, a source has revealed that it will come after Avengers: Secret Wars. They also said that it will mark the beginning of the next saga MCU CEO Kevin Feige has in mind. Ryan Reynolds is also said to be attached to it, but that isn’t a shocker.

As details about the plot for the threequel have been kept sealed, no information on Deadpool 4 has been shared by the source besides that it is happening and Ryan Reynolds will be in it. While talking about the third instalment, other than Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine appearing in it, rumours are rife that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be starring in the flick too.

Fans expressed their happiness to see their favourite comic duo on the screen together. The two characters have a long history in comic books, and there is a lot for the writers to look at if Tom Holland does appear in Deadpool 3.

Now, only time will tell if the rumours are true or not. When it comes to Deadpool 4, stick to Koimoi for updates regarding it!

