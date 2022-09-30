Selena Gomez isn’t just a brilliantly multi-talented actress and singer but also one of the biggest social media influencers in the world. Recently, the beauty secured the fourth spot on the ‘highest-paid Instagram celebrities’ 2022 list by making $1,735,000 per post. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she bared it all for an international magazine hiding her b**bs with her hands while going topless and talking about depression and her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was in 2015, that Sel did an intriguing interview with V magazine and broke the internet with her topless picture. This was one of the most raciest photo shoots that the singer did back in the day and was only 22 -year-old. Gomez only wore denim shorts as she flaunted her figure on the magazine cover.

In a conversation with James Franco of V Magazine, Selena Gomez spilled the beans on her personal life while also reflecting on her breakup with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and dealing with depression post that.

Selena Gomez told the publication, “There were a few months where I was a little depressed, where I wouldn’t leave [my home] as much. I think I drove myself crazy for a little bit. It was just easier to say, ‘Hey, do you mind running to the grocery store and picking some stuff up? I don’t want to get photographed.'”

A lot of her anxiety came from her very high-profile public relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin. Although she didn’t really take his name, she did talk about her first love during the interview.

Sel said, “I think the next time [I have a boyfriend] will be much different … which will definitely not be anytime soon. That’s a growing up kind of thing. I was 18 years old, and it was my first love. The older I get, I’m guarding certain things more.”

Selena Gomez continued and said, “When you’re young and you’re being told so many different things … it almost felt like all we had was each other, like the world was against us, in a way. It was really weird but it was incredible.”

The singer didn’t have any regrets. The Rare singer then said, “I would never take it back in a million years. You live and you learn, you know?”

Selena Gomez concluded, “I’m super stoked that I’ve got some bumps on me, some scars, some bruises. I actually really love that. And I don’t mean that in a morbid way.”

That’s how you learn and grow in life, right? That’s some wise advice coming in from the lady herself.

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez talking about her depression? Tell us in the comments below.

