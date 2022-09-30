The British-Irish boy band One Direction ruled the charts and hearts when they were formed. Not only did their music earn them awards but the member Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Nial Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and former member Zayn Malik became an important part of the lives of the fandom. When the group parted and then went on an indefinite hiatus – tears were shed across the globe.

While Directioners were sad, the equations between the members too changed. In a recent chat, Louis opened up about Zayn and revealed if he’s back to being BFF with his former bandmate. Read on to know all he said.

As reported by Page Six, during his recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Louis Tomlinson revealed he and former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik haven’t made up since their falling out – nearly 7 years ago. When asked if he was still friends with the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer, the ‘Bigger Than Me’ singer said, “You’d have to ask him.”

Continuing talking about his relationship with Zayn Malik further, Louis Tomlinson added, “I could be wrong, but I believe I said – when you asked me a similar question [last time] … I believe I said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship. I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that.”

The singer added, “There’s been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s alright. But it’s hard.” He signed off by saying he wishes Zayn Malik well.

For those wondering how and why the relationship between Louis and Zayn soured, it happened after the two got into a heated argument on Twitter after the ‘Dusk Till Dwan’ singer left the British-Irish boy band. As per reports, Tomlinson tried to get in touch with Malik post their public spat but things still aren’t smooth between then. In fact, it was the ‘Walls’ singer’s mother, Johannah Deakin’s dying wish that the two former besties make up. Speaking about it, he once said that she wanted them to get back as “Life’s too f*cking short” and a “mother’s intuition is just f*cking crazy”.

