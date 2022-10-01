Avatar 2 is the next big release of 2022 and will be hitting the screens on 16 December. It is the much-anticipated sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 movie. The first part soared through the box office and became the highest-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime collection of $2.8 billion.

Currently, the original has been re-released with a remastered cut and has added another $35 million to its global collection so far. A lot is expected from The Way of Water because of how well its predecessor did. New reports with early box office projections of the movie have come.

As per those predictions, Avatar 2 will not succeed its first part at the box office. According to Variety, The Way of Water is expected to gross $650 million domestically (North America). As impressive as that may be, it is $124 million less than the 2009 James Cameron directorial. Post-pandemic, there has been a certain lull at the box office.

But 2022 saw a few Hollywood biggies like Top Gun Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, and more, make a big impact. Currently, it is the Tom Cruise starrer that has topped the stateside box office list.

Top Gun 2 made $712 million domestically, and if we look at Avatar 2’s latest box office projections, it won’t be crossing that record. But the James Cameron directorial can easily become the second biggest movie of 2022 in the US.

While talking about Avatar 2, the movie is said to be an emotional rollercoaster. It is also said that 70% of the film is said to be shot underwater. Fans who watched the re-release of the first part even got to watch a glimpse of that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

