Brahmastra box office day 22 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer had a phenomenal run at the box office for nearly three weeks. Even after new releases every week the film continued to stay strong in the ticket windows

Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious film crossed the 250 crores mark at the box office and then went a bit beyond as well. The grand total collection now stands at 255.50 crores* (across all languages) surpassing The Kashmir Files’ lifetime collection. The film has also become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2022.

Needless to say, Ranbir Kapoor-led visual spectacle has been money spinners at the ticket windows so far. However, now the film has locked horns with two big-budget films Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1. Both films have made quite a craze among moviegoers ever since they were announced. The trailers also added enough excitement among the fans.

Owing to the two new releases, Brahmastra’s screenings in cinemas have been reduced as expected. As per the early estimations, Ranbir-Alia’s film will collect Rs 0.75-1.25 crore kar on its fourth Friday. Furthermore, the films are being screened at a ticket price of Rs. 100. Considering this ticket price, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer collection is still decent.

Despite the new releases, it is expected that the film is likely to draw in another 10 crores on its 4th weekend to take its total domestic collections to cross 275 crores. Then the next target of the flick would be to cross the lifetime collections of Kabir Singh and Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior. Even though the possibility is bleak but hopes to cross the 275 crore mark.

