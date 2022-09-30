It was a very low first week in theatres for Dhokha only 3.25 crores* came in. The collections are actually surprising since the film is definitely not bad and most certainly not in line with what the footfalls would suggest. What’s all the more surprising is that the first day numbers were actually fair at 1.25 crores but post that the film couldn’t even triple the numbers before close of week. Despite footfalls been buoyed by National Cinema Day on Friday, the bare minimum expectation was for the first week to eventually cross the 5 crores mark.

For now though, this would be it for the film which has unfortunately not found much of a business going for it in theatres. As it is, the release was quite contained on Friday with barely a few shows been allocated at select screens. Further to that there was competition not just from new release Chup and holdover release Brahmastra (which was the top of the lot) but even re-released Avatar. The weekdays weren’t great in any case for either of the films in the running but Dhokha suffered the most and couldn’t gain much traction.

In hindsight, the Kookie Gulati directed crime thriller could well have seen a direct-to-OTT release for itself because then it would have managed to find far better eyeballs. It’s been seen that Madhur Bhandarkar and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Babli Bouncer has managed to keep its pace amongst the audience over the last one week and perhaps the Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana starrer could have benefitted similarly had it released digitally.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

