Brahmastra box office day 21 (Early Trends): Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious film has completed three weeks at the box office. Even after the new releases every week, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer remains the top choice of moviegoers.

The visual spectacle has managed to earn 254 crores* (all languages) thus becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2022 surpassing the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files. The film has already gone past the 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office as well. However, the Hindi version alone is yet to hit that mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director Ayan Mukerji‘s magnum opus has been money spinners at the ticket windows and even revived the Hindi box office after being ravaged by consequent disasters. It is also worth pointing out that the film is being screened at a ticket price of Rs. 100 since Monday.

Considering this ticket price, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer collection is still decent. As per early trends coming in, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer collected Rs 1-1.50 crore* on Thursday i.e day 21. However, official numbers are yet to be revealed.

After surpassing The Kashmir Files lifetime collection, Brahmastra is on its way to surpassing the RRR lifetime collection. However, it seems a bit unlikely since Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha is releasing this Friday. The film is already receiving a positive reception from critics and preview shows.

Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan: I is also releasing this week. Both films have already created enough buzz among the cine-goers. Naturally, most of the screens will be allocated to the new releases leaving limited screens for Brahmastra. As a result, whether Ayan Mukherji’s film can beat RRR records, only time can tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Says He’s Not In ‘That Dumb Race’ As He Reacts To Brahmastra Box Office Numbers Beating The Kashmir Files: “How Did They Beat’ With Paid PR & Influencers?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram