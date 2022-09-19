Vivek Agnihotri always speaks of his mind. After Brahmastra’s success, he had taken a spar with the fakeness of Bollywood. However, now as Ayan Mukerji’s directorial crossed The Kashmir Files’ box office numbers, the director again took a dig at the film and talks about it. Scroll below to find out.

Reports are buzzing with the massive success of Brahmastra and as the box office numbers are breaking all the records, director Vivek Agnihotri reacted on the same.

A while back, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and tweeted as Brahmastra crossed The Kashmir Files‘ box office numbers, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles…with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood.”

Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood

😝 😝 😝 pic.twitter.com/DjR1MOyplD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 19, 2022

For the unversed, Brahmastra has crossed the mark of 200 crores club in all languages and surpassed 350 crores mark globally, which means it crossed The Kashmir Files total earnings of Rs 340 crores.

A while back, Vivek Agnihotri had taken to his Twitter handle and wrote taking a dig at Bollywood and Ranbir Kapoor‘s character ‘Shiva’. He tweeted, “Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars.” He also posted a picture of Anupam Kher’s character from The Kashmir Files, and wrote, “Never fool around with Shiva”.

What do you think of Vivek Agnihotri’s take on Brahmastra? Let us know!

