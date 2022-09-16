Kamaal R Khan always has something controversial to come up on his social handles. He was recently arrested for his old tweet on the late actors- Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Many expected him to tone down his words but it looks like nothing has changed. KRK has made a tweet on Brahmastra being a box office failure and it’s spreading all over like wildfire. Scroll below for all the details.

Brahmastra released on 9th September and has opened up to highly polarized responses. While a section is in love with Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, the other half is criticizing the movie over its poor dialogues and love story. Amid it all, what remains positive is that the footfall continues to pour into theatres.

Kamaal R Khan, however, has a different take. According to his latest tweet, Brahmastra is a box office failure and this time, he wasn’t even the influencing factor. “I didn’t review film #Brahmastra still people didn’t go to theatres to watch it. So it has become a disaster. Hope @karanjohar won’t blame me for the failure like many other Bollywood people,” read the tweet by KRK.

As per the box office figures, Brahmastra has collected a whopping 170 crores nett across all languages in India. While the numbers are good, its massive budget of over 400 crores is what has left the fans as well as the team worried. That is one feat that may be difficult to achieve and is probably why KRK is saying what he is saying.

Take a look at his tweet below:

I didn’t review film #Brahmastra still people didn’t go to theatres to watch it. So it has become a disaster. Hope @karanjohar won’t blame me for the failure like many other Bollywood people. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile, KRK had yesterday revealed that he will soon be joining a political party. His decision comes after his time in jail as he states it is necessary to have political alliances in order to keep oneself safe in this country.

