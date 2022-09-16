Salman Khan is yet to make a full-fledged comeback after the pandemic and fans are excited to catch him on the big screen. The actor will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases in December this year. The film has been in the news due to several reasons and the latest is over it being a remake of Pawan Kalyan’s flop film. Keep reading to know more exciting details.

Advertisement

Salman has done a lot of remakes in the last few years, of which most of them have been successful at the box office. However, despite the commercial success, fans aren’t happy with their beloved star failing to come up with an original script. His upcoming entertainer, earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, looked like an original concept, but the latest revelation might upset Salmaniacs.

Advertisement

As per the reports flowing in, Salman Khan’s upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu. Interestingly the film was a flop when released back in 2017, though a clear verdict isn’t known. What’s more interesting is that even Katamarayudu was a remake of Veeram (Veerudokkade in Telugu) starring Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar.

If the remake reports are true, let’s see if Salman Khan has made any changes to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and how it performs at the box office.

Produced by Salman Khan himself, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal & Siddharth Nigam.

Apart from KKBKIJ, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3, which releases on Eid 2023. After Tiger, the actor also has No Entry Mein Entry in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Gets Trolled & Body-Shamed For Her Latest Outing Wearing A Short Skirt, Netizens Say “She Looks Like Patient Of Malnutrition”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram