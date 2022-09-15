Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for speaking his mind by not mincing words, even if it hurts or insults someone badly. Shockingly, he has kept his mum ever since he walked out of jail. He even made it clear about not tweeting against anyone as he doesn’t have bad blood with anyone. Now, in his latest tweet, Kamaal talks about entering into Indian politics. Keep reading to know more.

If you have seen Kamaal’s tweets in the past, you would be aware of him being bitter toward Karan Johar and people belonging to his camp. His fans thought that the self-proclaimed critic would bash KJo and his Brahmastra left, right and centre before and after the film’s release. However, he has maintained his silence after getting out on bail. For the unversed, Kamaal was arrested over his derogatory tweets and molestation charges.

Coming back to his latest tweet, KRK has revealed he’ll be entering into politics soon. He tweeted, “I am considering to join a political party soon. Kyuki desh mein surakshit rehne ke liye, neta hona jaruri hai, abhineta nahi.” Have a look at the tweet below:

I am considering to join a political party soon. क्योंकि देश में सुरक्षित रहने के लिए, नेता होना ज़रूरी है, अभिनेता नहीं!🙏🏼🌹 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 15, 2022

Netizens are reacting to KRK’s news with some hilarious tweets. One user writes, “Der aaye durust aaye”. Another writes, “Aap abhineta hai?”

Check out some of the reactions below:

Are bhai aap to Abhineta v to ni ho.. — marcos (@surajsharma2205) September 15, 2022

Dalal Darr gya 😂 — 𝙂𝙐𝙍𝙐 💫 (@iAagAhan) September 15, 2022

Let’s see if it’s really happening!

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, amid the expectations of bad-mouthing Brahmastra and Karan Johar, KRK shocked everyone by deleting his ‘back for vengeance’ tweet and took a U-turn. Kamaal wrote, “Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny.”

