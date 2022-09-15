Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been in the headlines ever since his n*de photoshoot for the Paper magazine went viral on social media. The actor came under fiery criticism from multiple organisations including a Chembur-based Non-Governmental Organisation that filed an FIR against him.

Following this, police booked the 83 star under various sections like 292 (dealing with publishing obscene material), 293 (selling obscene objects to a young person), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (publishing sexually explicit material).

Ranveer Singh recently recorded his statement with Mumbai police on August 29. During the investigation, the actor reportedly said that the pictures in which his private parts are visible are morphed and do not belong to the viral photoshoot. Ranveer has claimed that this particular photograph was not part of the seven photographs uploaded by him or the magazine on Instagram, as per Indian Express reports.

Mumbai police have now sent the picture to the forensic science laboratory to confirm whether or not it has been morphed. A police officer said to the publication, “He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant.”

Previously, the complainant claimed that Ranveer Singh’s viral n*de photoshoot had hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty. While Ranveer was heavily criticised for the n*de photoshoot, some celebrities came out in support of the actor.

Actress Vidya Balan had said, “Nahin, kya problem hai? Pehli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai? Hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekne deejiye na.” His Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt too came out in his support claiming that she doesn’t like anything negative being said about him.

