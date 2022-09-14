Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Indian Cinema. Having spent three decades in the Hindi entertainment industry, he gave several blockbusters and has amassed a huge wealth as well as a massive fan following throughout the world. Scroll down to know his net worth.

Advertisement

Salman is one of the most prominent and highest-paid movie stars in the Indian film industry. He also gained immense popularity as a host of his popular television reality show, Bigg Boss. Not just that, he leads an uber luxurious lifestyle and owns some insanely expensive things. So let’s take a look at it below:

Sea-facing triplex apartment in the heart of Bandra

Advertisement

Every Salman Khan fan is well aware that the superstar lives with his family in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartment. His residence has become a common tourist attraction in the city for all his fans who come there to catch a glimpse of him. If the DNA report is to be believed then, the property is worth Rs 100 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Panvel farmhouse

When not residing in Galaxy Apartments, Dabangg Khan often heads to his Panvel farmhouse to spend some alone time with his family and friends. His farmhouse is away from city life and sprawled across 150 acres of land. It comprises a gym, a lavish swimming pool, a designated space for domestic animals, including five horses, stables, and acres of gorgeous greenery around. Reportedly, Khan’s Panvel farmhouse is worth Rs 80 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Dubai home

Much like several A-list Bollywood actors, Salman Khan too owns a luxurious house in Dubai. The property is located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa, one of the famous landmarks in the city. The superstar often flies to the city to spend some time there with his crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Gorai Beach Farmhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Not just in Panvel, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisika Jaan actor also owns a luxurious 5-BHK bungalow in Gorai, Maharashtra. The sea-facing property comes with various amenities such as a gym, a massive swimming pool, a theatre, and a unique bike arena. Often the property serves as an annual holiday destination for Khan and his family.

A Private Yacht

Not many know that Salman Khan owns a Yacht which is worth Rs 3 crore. It was in 2016 when he gifted himself the yacht. Often the superstar throws private parties and family getaways. According to Times of India report, Khan has now updated the ride with a new, sleeker model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Being Human

Founded in 2012 under his charitable foundation – The Salman Khan Foundation, Being Human is valued at Rs 235 crore. The brand offers a variety of clothing ranges along with jewelry and watches whereas his foundation is devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved population in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan Films

The superstar also runs his own production company named Salman Khan Films. Under his banner, he produced several films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, Radhe, and more.

Salman Khan’s car collection

Having amassed a massive wealth, Salman also boasts some luxurious cars that are parked in his garage. He owns Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 crore, Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.80 crore, and several other luxurious cars. It is estimated that Salman’s net worth could be around $400 million, i.e. approximately Rs 3,000 Crore.

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh Calls The 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots A Genocide, Says “We Should Not Call It Riots”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram