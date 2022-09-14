Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is a well-known name in both the Punjabi and Hindi film industries, is all set for the release of his next – Jogi. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set against the background of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that happened across the country following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Advertisement

Now, while promoting the film, the Jatt & Juliet 2 actor spoke about this incident that took place the same year he was born. The actor-singer said he feels it shouldn’t be called a riot but it should be termed ‘genocide’. Read on to know why he feels this way and all he had to say about the tragedy he’s been hearing of since he was born.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with news agency PTI, while talking about his next Jogi, Diljit Dosanjh shared how he feels about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said, “We should not call it riots, the right word is genocide. When there is a two-sided fight between people, then it is a riot. According to me, it should be called a genocide. It is not that it happened to one or a few people. I know it happened collectively, with all of us.”

Diljit Dosanjh continued, “If I talk about some incidents, it will be personal. We are talking about it collectively in the film. I have been hearing about it since I was born and we are still living with it. We all have heard a lot of stories and we couldn’t believe something like this can happen in life. But, anything can happen.”

The Udta Punjab actor further said, “This is not a new story. This film (Jogi) is also talking about the same things that we have grown up listening to. Whatever has happened is there for everyone to see. We have always given a message of positivity. Like in gurudwara, when you seek blessings and then when you are part of a ‘langar’, where everyone sits together to eat food, this is a message of positivity. We all should know about history. Cinema is a medium where we make light-hearted and fun-loving movies. But we should also do films on such subjects from history too.”

Set to release on Netflix this Friday – September 16, Jogi featured Diljit Dosanjh as the titular. It is billed as a thrilling and emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three friends, played by Diljit, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh Misquoted As “I’m H*rny & I Do Know It” By Media Portal, Reacts “Gal S*xy Di Ho Rehi C…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram