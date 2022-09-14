Taapsee Pannu, who made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s comedy Chashme Baddoor, was last seen in Dobaaraa. The film, which was released last month, opened with mixed to negative reviews. The film even failed to make a mark at the box office.

While the film failed to impress the audience, some feel that the Boycott Bollywood trend may have contributed to the film’s failure at the ticket windows. However, when Taapsee was asked about the film’s failure by a journalist, she yelled at them and told them to do their homework before asking her these questions.

Taapsee Pannu recently attended OTT Play Awards 2022 wherein she was seen interacting with the paparazzi on the red carpet. She was asked about her recent release Dobaaraa receiving negative reviews from the critics, she said, “Chilaao mat, phir aap log bologe actors ko tameez nahi hai.”

Taapsee Pannu then went on to react to the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against her recent film, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya.” When the journalist further tried to question her, she interrupted saying, “Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya?”

The journalist then claimed that even critics ran a negative campaign against the film. Hearing this, Taapsee Pannu replied, “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle. Phir yeh log bolte hai actors ko tameez nahi hai, chillao mat.” Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video went viral, a user wrote, “Don’t make films if you can’t digest the reviews,” while another user commented, “Why she’s always so angry?” One fan then left a comment, “Sahi jawab diya.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel, which stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage.

