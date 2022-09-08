The day is almost here when Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will finally release tomorrow September 9, after five years of its making. Even amidst all the negativity and boycott trend, the makers and the fans are hopeful for the movie to turn into a blockbuster.

Brahmastra apart from Ranbir and Alia, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and many other actors in cameo roles. Well, as we can’t wait till tomorrow, the makers of the film couldn’t either. They have arranged two special screenings for the fans in the PVR, Oberoi Mall Mumbai today, i.e. September 8, a day before its original release.

Most of us wait for the reviews to know how the movie is and then we go to watch it. Do you think the Brahmastra makers played it smart to utilise the fans’ response to the movie before it’s release? Well, as soon as the tickets were up for the sell, for the first show, the 315-seater theatre hall got sold out within 4 minutes, which hinted at the craze of Brahmastra right now. However, to know much about the film we need to wait till its official special screening happens, and the fan reviews make their way to social media.

As reported in Bollywoodlife, the advance booking of Brahmastra has been on a very positive note, the early estimate of the movie is leading towards a Rs 30 crore opening. If the film can really make an impact on the audience, it might come under the 100 crore club.

On the other hand, Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed critic and reviewer had given his review much before its release date on his social media handles and gave only 2.5 stars out of 5.

Do you expect to come across honest reviews on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

