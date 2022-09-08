Actor-producer and self-acclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan finally has been granted bail after 9 days of his arrest. For the unversed, KRK was arrested on August 29, 2022 based on his derogatory tweets about Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor made in 2020. Within a week, he was arrested once again because of a 2021 molestation case that was filed against him by a fitness trainer.

However, on September 4, 2022, KRK was produced in front of the court and was taken inside the prison. Now, after 9 days of being in jail, KRK will finally be walking out of the Thane jail today, i.e. on September 8, 2022.

Kamaal R Khan was granted bail for his molestation case on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. As per a report in IndiaToday, talking about it, the Borivali Magistrate shared, “I have thoughtfully considered rival written and oral grounds. In fact, the crime is of the year 2020 registered on the basis of a Tweet alleged to be made by the accused. The prosecution did not come with any incident occurred in consequence of the alleged Tweet made by the accused. The maximum punishment for the major offence in present crime is less than or which may extend up to seven years. Therefore, considering present trend for grant of bail in such category of cases, certainly, the accused deserves to be released on bail on certain conditions.”

During his bail, the court imposed a few conditions on Kamaal R Khan. The court said, “The accused is directed to be released on bail on executing Personal Bond of Rs 15,000 with a surety or cash security of equal amount. The accused shall attend the concerned police station on second and fourth Monday between 10 and 11 am until the filing of charge-sheet or for 60 days, whichever is less.”

Further, the court added, “The accused shall not tamper with prosecution evidence or contact the witnesses, the accused shall not leave the city of Mumbai without permission of the court.”

Well, Kamaal R Khan leads the headlines every now and then for his nasty attacks and criticisms of Bollywood, and it’s not the first time that he has been accused of his digs. What are your thoughts about him? Let us know!

