After topping the charts in 2016, the recreation of Kala Chashma is enjoying newfound fame lately. The song is a global phenomenon now with people across the world making fun content with this song. However, the singer Amar Arshi is not so happy as he has now called out rapper Badshah for not giving him any credit for the success of the track. Keep reading to know more.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, the original song was released in 1991 and was a rage back then. Be it composition or the overall setup, the song was much ahead of the time and it earned Amar huge fame. It was remixed or recreated by rapper Badshah in 2016 for Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho by retaining Amar’s vocals. The new version was a chartbuster and still remains to be one of the most loved party songs.

Advertisement

All of a sudden, Kala Chashma is back in trends like crazy with even foreigners making reels and other content on it. Amid such newfound fame, Amar Arshi is not happy with rapper Badshah. While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Badshah never mentioned my name in any of the interviews about the song and took all the credit that was meant to be shared with me. After the song first released, I got a lot of calls from people in the industry to congratulate me on the track’s success. But the fame eventually wore off for me after a few days, while Badshah continued to enjoy it.”

Amar Arshi had recently revealed that he wasn’t aware of things like royalties and shared that Kala Chashma made a lot of money when released in remix version, but he didn’t enjoy any benefit of it.

Let’s see how Badshah responds to these claims made by Amar Arshi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Breaks Silence On Ujjain Temple Controversy Revealing What He Told Ranbir Kapoor: “Didn’t Want To Take Alia Bhatt There…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram