Out of all the Bollywood releases this year so far, Brahmastra is facing the most heat on social media. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the magnum opus is scheduled to release on 9th September. Most of the times, it’s trending right at the top due to boycott trends. Amid it, Alia has now reacted to all such negativity and below is all you need to know.

Unlike recent releases, this Ayan Mukerji directorial is battling out the negative trends like a boss with tremendous advance bookings coming in. On the other side, there’s a group of netizens which is continuously dragging Ranbir, Alia and the entire team in unnecessary negativity over their old statements or even some fake news reports. Reacting to this, Alia has shared her opinion and this time, her words speak are about positivity.

Yesterday, the team Brahmastra was in Delhi for the promotions and interacted with media. During the interaction, Alia Bhatt was asked if the time of the film’s release was right considering all the negativity on social media. In response, Alia said, “There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a movie. Right now, we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure. We should all feel grateful for just life in general. So please don’t spread anything like that, there`s no negative environment, everything`s good and we are so thankful that theatres are functioning, films are back in the theatres. We are very grateful that we can do our jobs and put a film out there for the audience to watch.”

Alia Bhatt’s this reply is mature enough after her recent remark about the boycott trend that triggered a hell lot of controversy. In the last month, when asked about the negativity against Bollywood films, Alia had said, “If you don’t like me, don’t watch me”. It had fetched negative and is one of the reasons why ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ trend started on social media in the first place.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra releases tomorrow in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada all across the globe.

