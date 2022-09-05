For the last few days we have been noticing an ongoing viral TikTok trend, where a group of people starts dancing on the Punjabi beats of the song Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. Now, the original singer of the song, Amar Arshi, who sang the song back in 1991, finally broke silence and talked about it.

A while back, Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s dance on Kala Chashma gave a global acclaimation to the song. Now, every other Instagram reel or TikTok video is on that song. Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s film’s song was recreated by Badshah and Neha Kakkar.

Now, in an interview with Mint, Amar Arshi,the OG singer of Kala Chashma revealed, “My son had been telling me it was all over the internet but I didn’t pay heed until two weeks ago when I started getting calls from some friends in the US, England, and Canada.”

Further going into the conversation, the London-based Punjabi singer Amar Arshi finally broke silence on the same and reacted on the song receiving so much global acclaimation. He said, “I don’t think most of these people making dance videos to this song know that I sang it. For all the raula (buzz) this song has generated in recent weeks, I haven’t made any monetary gains from it. I can’t understand contracts written in English. I knew little about royalty as a concept back then. Further, I didn’t think the song will become this big.”

Amar Arshi had started his career in 1991 with Kala Chashma but back then, he didn’t know about royalty, and as compensation he had only got a six figured number.

