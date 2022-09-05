One thing of the many that SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR has achieved is kick starting a conversation about the India cinema across the globe in a much bigger way. The movie that stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles, is a fantasy drama that has been in the buzz ever since its release and has created a box office thunder all over the world. So much so that the film is speculated to be making its way to the Oscars in the coming year.

Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal parts, RRR has managed to garner praises from a massive audience. But while they exist, the ones who didn’t really enjoy the film too. Over the past few months many have expressed how they haven’t enjoyed the film and have listed down problems according to them. The most prominent name was the Oscar winning musician Rasool Pookutty.

But turns out a popular Hollywood YouTuber has also joined the brigade and even he isn’t fond of RRR. Pitch Meeting anchor Ryan George is now going viral for a video and that’s his review of the SS Rajamouli directorial. His opinion again critiques Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s dynamic. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per Ryan George’s video, he has taken pot shots at RRR and called the movie logicless. While logic is his major problem, he also criticised the action in the movie done by the leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR. But the most spoken about comment in his video as per Bollywood Life is the one where he talks about the ‘questionable’ bromance. He says, “What kind of bromance is this?”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first sharp comment RRR has received. But nothing is stopping the movie from acing every possible thing it is touching. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

