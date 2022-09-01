Telugu superstar Ram Charan has been basking in the glorious success of his latest release RRR. The actor already had a massive name and fan following all over India, but the SS Rajamouli directorial just amplified his reach worldwide in no time.

Well, now it’s raining offers on Ram but it looks like Papa Chiranjeevi still plays a huge role when it comes to choosing the film Ram does.

Some while ago it was announced that after RRR fame Ram Charan was all set to work with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his upcoming next film. However, just one day back Telugu360 broke the news that the film was being shelved due to various reasons such as script changes, Jersey’s (Hindi) box office performance, etc.

However, the real reason has now been revealed and it looks like Ram Charan’s father and south’s megastar Chiranjeevi plays a huge role in it. As per another report by Telugu 360, Ram had to shelve the Gowtam Tinnanuri film because of Chiranjeevi as he was not impressed with the script.

The reports claim that after working on scripts for months, Jersey director Goutam narrated it to Ram who then was convinced for the film and asked the director to narrate the same to his father Chiranjeevi. However, when Gowtam narrated the film to the Acharya fame, he was not impressed and straight away rejected the film leading to the Ram’s next being shelved.

It is to be noted that the actors yet have to share their take on this reports. Let’s wait and see what they have to say.

Meanwhile, Ram has S Shankar’s RC15 with Kiara Advani in his kitty.

What are your thoughts on the real reason Ram Charan’s upcoming next with Gowtam Tinnanuri being shelved? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

