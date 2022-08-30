The craze for RRR doesn’t seem like it’ll fade away anytime soon as the SS Rajamouli still trends on social media for various reasons. From international audiences and filmmakers showering love on the film to the buzz surrounding its Oscars nomination. However, the movie is on the news after a few pictures of Ganesh idol inspired by the look of Ram Charan from the film is going viral, while there are few who have also taken inspiration from Jr NTR. Scroll below.

The film which has been made on a massive budget received a tremendous response when it was released on the big screen. Despite the film getting delayed multiple times, but still people showed their full support and now the movie has done a box office business of over 1200 Crore, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Other than the two lead stars, the movie also featured, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Meanwhile, it just one day left for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 to kickstart as this year people are too excited to celebrate the 11-day festival, as for the last 2 years everything was shut down due to the COVID pandemic. Every year we see a number of varieties in Ganesh idols and this year is also no different as the RRR craze has now taken over the festival. There are a lot of Twitter users sharing idols that are inspired by SS Rajamouli’s film especially the replica of Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Scroll below to check out the viral pictures of Ganesh idols that are inspired by RRR characters Ram played by Ram Charan and Bheem, played by Jr NTR:

#RRRMovie themed ( #Bheem ) Ganesha Idol getting ready for #GaneshChaturthi A fitting tribute to the NTR Intro & pre-interval scene where BHEEM unleashes the Beasts of Fury 🐅🐆🦌🐺 pic.twitter.com/b6luTRQ6WX — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) August 28, 2022

Not just Rajamouli’s film but Allu Arjun’s Pushpa character too is popular among the masses and the idol of the lead has also taken over the festival. Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐔 𝐀𝐑𝐉𝐔𝐍 ⚕️|500K (@bunny.clubs)

Meanwhile, RRR is getting worldwide acclaim due to which there was buzz that the film might get an Oscars nomination. On the other hand, Variety recently created excitement among fans after Jr NTR’s name emerged as the possible contender in the Best Actor category, while SS Rajamouli’s Best Director.

