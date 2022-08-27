South Indian actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, commonly known as Jr NTR is one of the most bankable actors in the industry. The south actor has been making news since his recent mega buster film RRR was released. The actor who already enjoyed a huge fandom now is way more popular and that too worldwide.

Talking about him, we are sure that NTR fans would love to know what his net worth is. PS: he indeed lives a lifestyle, as having a whopping net rate of Rs 450 crores the actor is considered one of the highest paid actors in the south. Read on to know the breakdown of his net worth

Starting with his fees per film, it is natural that the maximum of his earnings comes from the movies he makes. As per news outlet News18, the actor made a stunning Rs 45 Crore earning from his recently released RRR, for his outstanding performance. Apart from making money via his movies, Jr NTR also owns a production house called N.T. R. Arts. His production house is a part of multiple movies that he stars in and in a way helps him earn a lot.

Jr NTR’s net worth is not only based on the amount of money he makes from his work but also on the luxurious assets that he has in his possession. Starting with his estate, NTR has an expensive bungalow in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Surrounded by lush greenery, this stunning house costs around a whopping Rs 25 Crore as per Housing.com. It is noted that NTR is neighbours with big south actors like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others. Apart from the bungalow, it is also noted that the actor owns many other properties in Hyderabad.

Coming to his travels, Jr NTR owns a private Jet that costs him a stunning Rs 80 Crore as per Times of India. It is noted that his jet is stationed at the Shamshabad International Airport. Besides his Air travel, the actor is also quite big on the road. The RRR actor is one of the first people to own a Lamborghini Urus Capsule Graphite edition in India. The ride cost him a massive Rs 3 Crore and he chose the model having a Nero Noctis (Black) finish, powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, and a torque 650hp and 850Nm. The car’s top speed is 305kph going to 0-100kph in just 3.6 seconds.

What’s special about this car is that the actor paid extra to make a customized number plate which cost him Rs 17 lakh. This brought the car’s total to Rs 3.17 Crore. Next is the actor’s Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. This car comes in 6 variants and ranges from Rs 2.31 Crore to Rs 3.41 Crore. The actor also has a sedan in his garage collection, namely the BMW 720LD. This car cost around 1.42 Crore to Rs 2.46 Crore. Apart from his automobile purchase, there is a personal purchase that comes at the higher spectrum. According to Asianet News, the actor owns a premium Richard Mille F1 edition watch which costs a stunning Rs 4 Crore.

