Post Puhspa’s release Allu Arjun became a prominent face among the Hindi speaking audience and his fan following has now grown tremendously. Meanwhile, everyone is aware the actor’s father is a well-known producer Allu Aravind. A few years back, the actor in an interview revealed how his father pays him the market price whenever they collaborate on a project. Further he also shares how he bargains his fees with him. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

If you’re unaware, his father has bankrolled a number of projects like, Happy, Badrinath and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, including his debut film Gangotri in 2003.

Coming back to the topic, Allu Arjun in 2020, sat with Film Companion and shared how being the son of producer Allu Aravind is not easy. He also clears a common misconnection that he might be getting big bucks if his father his producing the movie. He told, “He is a smart producer. He is paying me before. Because once he gets his profits, I will ask for more…We draw lines very well. He is a producer, I am an actor, and we have been working ever since. And there’s always a market price, and he pays the market price.”

Further when he’s asked if he gives his dad a discount, to this Allu Arjun laughs and says, “No. My dad doesn’t give me one. He doesn’t give me a bonus so why should I give him a discount?… So no matter how well the movie runs, I am not gonna get an overflow of it.”

“We actually have a third person– Mr. Vasu. He is a very close associate of ours and a producer in Geetha Arts. So he tells his expectations and I quote mine and then there’s a negotiation. I negotiate with him (Mr. Vasu), I don’t negotiate with my dad. I don’t think those one-two days we speak to each other much. After two-three days, he will come and pat me and he’s like ‘you are a hard bargainer,’ and I am like ‘with you…yeah…I have to be.’,” he adds.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2 which is set to go on floors very soon. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

