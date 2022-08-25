Puri Jagannath’s directorial Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has been receiving quite some mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. While many call it a massy entertainer, the rest call it a disaster of a film. Well, only time will tell how the newly released film will perform at the box office.

Talking about the film, it was recently revealed that the film’s title Liger was not the first choice. The first choice for the name of the film was Fighter. Just like this, you would be amazed to know that the first choice for the film was not Vijay but this super famous South hottie. Read on to know who it is.

While Vijay Deverakonda is the main lead of Liger, it was recently noted that the actor was not director Puri Jagannadh’s first choice for the film. According to reports by Pinkvilla, director Puri was determined to make Liger alongside Mahesh Babu. Yes!! you read that right, south Indian sensation Mahesh Babu was roped in for the movie with the belief of recreating the magic spread with Pokiri.

But sadly, this was just left as a dream as reportedly Mahesh Babu backed out of the story. It was noted that director Puri Jagannadh had planned to make Liger with Mahesh back in 2016 but due to some creative differences, the actor backed out. As per the media outlet, it was also noted that the same issue happened for Puri’s next project Jana Gana Mana, and both these roles were then bagged by Vijay Deverakonda.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is now on the big screens with Puri’s directorial Liger alongside Ananya Panday. The movie revolves around an MMA fighter who works extremely hard with just one goal, which is to fight like his idol Mark Anderson.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie was released on 12th May 2022 and was directed by Parasuram. The movie starred Mahesh alongside Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and many more.

Vijay Deverakonda or Mahesh Babu, who would have been the best lead for Liger? Let us know in the comments

