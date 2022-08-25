Pushpa brought people of the country back to the cinema as before the movie not many major films were released due to COVID. Not just the South audience, but the Hindi audience too loved the film, making it one of the highest grosser. Although, the film was released last year, but its dialogues and songs are still popular among the masses. More than anything the signature dialogue of Allu Arjun was rage and recently actor Vikram recreated the dialogue in not just one but in 10 variations.

Directed by Sukumar, other than Allu, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Part 2 is all set to go on floors very soon, where the Malayankunju actor will be having a more significant role than in Part 1. There were reports that claimed Manoj Bajpayee and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the movie, but both the actors refused the news.

Chiyaan Vikram who was last seen in Prime Video’s Mahaan as Gandhi Mahaan, along with his son Dhruv will be next seen in Cobra. The actor is attending a number of press conferences to promote the movie and in one such event, the actor was asked to recreate Allu Arjun’s signature dialogue from Pushpa. As everyone is aware of how talented the I star is, the actor said the dialogue in 10 different ways.

During the media interaction, a journalist asked Vikram to say Allu Arjun’s Pushpa dialogue in a funnier way but the actor interrupts the reporter and tells, “But you’re only asking in one way, I want to do it in 10 ways,” people go mad listening to this, while he quips, “Then what’s the use me being here yaar.” Later when the actor says the dialogue one by one, the crowd goes berserk each time he says the line, filling the room with a loud cheer.

Other than Cobra, the actor will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: I based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. Other the Aparichit actor, the movie has an ensemble star cast that includes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and others.

