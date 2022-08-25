Actress Shalini Pandey, who impressed all with her unconventional Hindi film debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite acting powerhouse Ranveer Singh, has put up a beautiful post on her social media, celebrating 5 years of the Telugu blockbuster – Arjun Reddy.

Shalini played Vijay Deverakonda’s love interest in this commercial superhit, which made her an overnight sensation and catapulted her to stardom, instantly.

On its fifth anniversary, Shalini Pandey got nostalgic and shared, “This date (August 25) has a significant place in my life. Five years ago, on this very day, my debut film Arjun Reddy released making it one of my most memorable moments. The love and appreciation that I got for my role as Preeti was unprecedented and I will always be grateful for that. I owe everything to Arjun Reddy. A big thank you to my director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making sure that I had a good time shooting for this.”

Shalini Pandey also expressed gratitude to her Arjun Reddy Co-star Vijay Deverakonda, who incidentally is gearing up for his new release Liger.

Expresses Shalini, “Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star – Vijay Deverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)

That’s quite sweet, we must say!

