Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were together for almost 2 decades before they filed for a divorce. The couple is blessed with a son, Arhaan, whose custody remains with his mother while the father has visitation rights. The trio has reunited at the airport and netizens in a rare scenario are feeling bad for the star kid. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Arbaaz and Malaika filed for a divorce back in 2016 citing “compatibility issues.” The duo has moved on in their respective lives and is in a happy space. While the Munni Badnaam actress is dating Arjun Kapoor, Khan is in a relationship with Georgina Adriani.

Advertisement

There are many times in the past that paparazzi has spotted Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora come together to co-parent their son Arhaan. The latest scenario was something similar as they seemed to be seeing off their son at the airport. Malla was dressed in a casual avatar as she wore a striped shirt and paired it up with shorts. Arbaaz, on the other hand, opted for a checkered shirt and beige trousers.

Arhaan Khan looked dapper in a black sweatshirt, baggy trousers and complemented his attire with white shoes. But what netizens couldn’t help but notice was the awkwardness between Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and how possibly their son deals with it all.

A user wrote, “Maan kisi or k saath Baap kisi or k saath or bachy bechaary darmyaan mey… Sharam to aati hi nahi inhy”

Another commented, “Kya life hoti hogi ese bchho ki ma bap ho k bhi nhi h … Hum to imagine bhi nhi kr skte esa kuch”

“Has anyone notice its always Malaika who is not able to make eye contact,” a user commented.

Another wrote, “Inke hi maje he bc 😂😂😂 shadi koro divorce de do firrr bhi rishte bana ke rakho”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Starts Shooting With Thalapathy Vijay? This Viral Image Says So But Here’s The Catch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram