Icon star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise, directed by Sukumar, has been a sensational success since the time it has been released. Pushpa became the biggest commercial blockbuster of 2021 and has collected more than Rs.350 Crores at the box office. Pushpa Mania shook the world even more than the movie. From its dialogues to mannerisms and songs, everything about the film became very popular in both Telugu states and the world. More than anything, Allu Arjun’s performance was praised globally.

Pushpa has managed to become a PAN India success with its fever increasing in Telugu states and then in the entire nation. Pushpa turned out to be an epic success in Bollywood too. Pushpa has made Allu Arjun a true Pan India star by collecting more than 100 crores during the Pandemic. After watching the first part, many celebrities showered praises on Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The fans have been waiting for a long time to see the initiation of shooting of the second part. Finally, after a long wait, the production house shared the news which has created yet another buzz for Pushpa.

Today, at 8:15 am, the makers of Pushpa initiated the pooja ceremony of the highly anticipated “Pushpa The Rule: Part 2”. While the shoot for the upcoming blockbuster sequel will begin soon, the film is written by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Taking to social media, the makers announced the commencement of the shoot for the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. They jotted down “Highlights from #PushpaTheRule pooja ceremony ♥

Filming begins soon❤️‍🔥

BIGGER and GRANDER 🔥

#ThaggedheLe 🤙

#JhukegaNahi 🤙”

In another post, they wrote “#PushpaTheRule starts on an auspicious note with the Pooja Ceremony ❤️

Filming begins soon ❤️‍🔥

BIGGER and GRANDER 🔥

#ThaggedheLe 🤙

#JhukegaNahi 🤙”

The cast for the Pushpa includes the iconic Jodi Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna along with Fahadh Fazil, Dhanunjaya, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj among many others in the pivotal roles. The technical team includes Sukumar Bandreddi as the story writer, screenplay writer and the director. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. The Cinematographer for the film is Miresłow Kuba Brożek. Music by Devi Sri Prasad, Production Design by S. Ramakrishna and Monica Nigotre, lyrics by Chandra Bose. The CEO is Cherry, Chief Executive Producer is KVV Bala Subramaniam, Executive Producer is Baba Saikumar Mamidapalli, Banners by Mythri Movie Makers in Association with Sukumar Writings and the PRO is Eluru Srinu, Maduri Madhu, Meghasyam

