KGF star Yash has praised actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and confessed that he would love to work with him.

The pan-India star in a recent interview was asked which Bollywood actor he desires to work with and Yash said: “Nawazuddin Siddiqui”.

In the interview, Yash said: “I wish to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I feel he is a wonderful actor.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his work in films such as ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur‘ franchise, ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Mom’, ‘Manto’, ‘Serious Men’. He has also done web-series’ such as ‘McMafia’ and ‘Sacred Games’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.

Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, gained the spotlight as a leading actor of Kannada cinema with films such as ‘Googly’, comedy-drama ‘Raja Huli’, fantasy action ‘Gajakesari’, romantic comedy ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari’, action film ‘Masterpiece’ and action-romance ‘Santhu Straight Forward’ among many others.

His latest film ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘, created a stir when it released earlier this year. In the domestic market, the film collected over Rs 900 crore. It went on to collect around $27 million internationally.

