Over the years, Anurag Kashyap has established himself as one of the maverick filmmakers in India. He has earned his reputation with his brand of filmmaking and has carved a niche. Among his masterpieces, Gangs Of Wasseypur will always be there in the top 3. Recently, while opening up about the possibility of making a universe of GOW’s characters. Keep reading to know more.

Planned as a single film initially, Anurag decided to churn out two instalments of GOW to narrate the story satisfyingly. Back then, in 2012, no one would have ever imagined that the film series will become a modern-day cult and enjoy a hardcore fanbase. It’s true that the series didn’t work that much at the box office, but no one can take away the tag of masterpiece from the film.

In the last few years, fans are demanding a threequel or universe of Gangs Of Wasseypur characters. Anurag Kashyap has finally addressed the same but his answer is sure to leave you heartbroken. Also, while talking to Pinkvilla, the director has made some shocking claims against Viacom, the studio which backed the GOW series.

Anurag Kashyap said, “The studio won’t be able to do it. It is very difficult. The way the film is projected by the studio; A film that has worked so much. And the way we are working for the industry is that you sell your movie to yourself. Viacom made the movie and sold it to Colors. Now they claim that they didn’t make the money and Colors is making the money. So who’s company is Colors? For them, Gangs Of Wasseypur is still in a loss. 2 films made for Rs. 16.5 crores is still in a loss of Rs. 8 crores according to them.”

Anurag Kashyap went on to claim that only the studio has made money with Gangs Of Wasseypur as the entire cast and crew worked by charging just a small amount. “The studio has cheated its creators and actors and everyone involved in the film. Since the IP is shared, even I don’t let them do anything with it although they want to exploit it a lot. The studio treated us unfairly and exploited us. I cannot go to them and ask them to do a film for me,” he added.

Anurag Kashyap further shared that he will let not anyone exploit the Gangs Of Wasseypur and even he himself won’t proceed further until and unless the actors themselves won’t come to him and say about carrying the series forward.

