One of the youngest and most dynamic producers in the country, Jackky Bhagnani has time and again entertained the audience with his masala stories. After giving some of the most loved mass entertainers, he is here with the announcement of his next crime thriller film, Cuttputlli made under the banner of his production house, Pooja Entertainment.

The film is set to mark the collaboration of Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Kumar in leading roles. Taking to his social media, Jackky posted an announcement video of his upcoming Cuttputlli, which is well-loaded with horrifying BGM and gives a glimpse of the horror game the producer is about to bring to the audience.

Jackky Bhagnani captioned the post, “Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon on @Disneyplushotstar #CuttputlliOnHotstar”

With his penchant for mass entertainers, Jackky Bhagnani always brings up a renewed and fresh perspective to his content that emotionally resonates with the mass audience and Cuttputlli looks like another feather to his illustrious career graph.

Next on Jackky Bhagnani’s plate is the highly anticipated action entertainer Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that brings together two of the biggest action superstars of their generation, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for this action-comedy.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is having a hard time professionally with back-to-back flops including Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Bachchan Paandey.

