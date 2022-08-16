We all are familiar with the cult movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Well, director Ali Abbas Zafar is returning with a reboot version of the film with the same title but in a more action-packed way. A few months back, it was announced with a promo that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be the two leading actors in the movie.

In the promo, there was no official announcement of the female lead. However, in the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan had featured as the leading actresses. As per reports, the film will start rolling in February next year, and it is slated for release in Christmas 2023.

Now, according to a recent media report in India Today, Shraddha Kapoor has been approached to romance opposite Tiger Shroff in the film. The duo has worked together in the films, Baaghi and Baaghi 3. Their jodi has always been appreciated on the big screens. On the other hand, another female lead is yet to confirm who will work opposite Akshay Kumar.

On August 15, 2022, Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with the team. He wrote a note announcing their film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that could be read as, “First big location Scout for #BMCM in England and Scotland over, with the highly skilled team we are playing to do some crazy action sequences on real locations. Excited & nervous as always #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Stay tuned.”

Well, if the report of Shraddha Kapoor joining the cast is true, then we cannot wait to see the two of them again on the big screens. What about you?

