Lyricist and singer Rahul Jain is well known for his works in Bollywood and the television industry. He made his debut as a singer in Bollywood with his song “Teri Yaad” in the 2016 Hindi film Fever. Now the singer has landed in trouble for allegedly r*ping a 30-year-old woman costume stylist at his flat in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the costume stylist had lodged a complaint against the singer at the Oshiwara police station. She has also recorded her statement wherein she detailed how she met the singer and what led to the crime. Based on her complaint an FIR has also been filed against the singer. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by news agency PTI, the costume stylist alleged in her statement that Rahul Jain contacted her on Instagram and praised her work. The singer then asked her to visit his flat located on a high rise in suburban Andheri assuring that she will be appointed as his personal costume stylist, a police official said quoting the FIR.

The costume stylist had visited the singer’s apartment on August 11 and he had asked her to accompany him to his bedroom under the pretext of showing her his belongings and r*ped her. She also stated that the singer assaulted her when she resisted and destroyed all the evidence.

However, Rahul Jain denied all the allegations saying, “I don’t know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless. Earlier also a woman had made similar allegations against me but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman”.

While no arrest has been made so far, police have registered the FIR against him under sections 376 (Punishment for r*pe), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

