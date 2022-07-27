Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is well known for his eccentric fashion sense, surprised everyone when he stripped down to nothing for a magazine cover. While some appreciated his bold move, some criticized him. An FIR was also filed against him. Now filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to it.

After Ranveer‘s n*de pictures went viral last week, netizens were frenzy. An NGO in Chembur filed a complaint claiming the pictures outraged the modesty of women recently. Mumbai police also filed an FIR against the actor based on the complaint.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who rose to fame with The Kashmir Files, has now come out in support of Ranveer Singh as he called out the ‘conservative thinking’. Talking to Aajtak, “It is a very stupid FIR. This is such an amusing case that is getting the attention without any reason. It is written in the FIR that the sentiment of women is being hurt. Now tell me, when there are so many n*de pictures of women, does it hurt the sentiments of men? This is such a stupid argument. The human body has always been appreciated in our culture. I would say that the human body is the most beautiful creation of God. What’s wrong with that? I do not like such things. It shows very conservative thinking which I do not support.”

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot is inspired by American icon Burt Reynolds, who did a similar n*de shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. However, it did not go down well with some sections of the people. He has been booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act.

People in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore also went a step further and created a donation box, wherein they dropped clothes for the actor. The box also had an offensive tagline reading “manasik kachra” (mental garbage).

