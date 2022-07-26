Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh surprised everyone last week with his n*de photoshoot for a magazine cover and sent the internet into a frenzy. The actor recreating American icon Burt Reynolds’ photos for a magazine did not go down well with some section of people.

An NGO in Chembur filed a complaint claiming the pictures outraged the modesty of women recently. If this wasn’t enough, people in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore took a step further. In fact, they took Ranveer’s nakedness in the photos rather too personally.

A video is now going viral on social media, wherein some people could be seen lining up to drop clothes inside a box bearing Ranveer Singh’s photos from the shoot. The donation box also had an offensive tagline reading “manasik kachra” (mental garbage).

The video comes a day after Mumbai-based lawyer Vedika Chaubey alleged in her complaint that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs. Bajirao Mastani actor has been booked under sections 292 (dealing with obscene materials falls within this exception thereby addressing the issue of public decency and morality), 293 (obscene objects to young person), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) including 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker, who is known to be vocal about her opinions on social issues, tweeted, “Unbelievable foolishness and unemployment is rampant in our country!”

Unbelievable foolishness and unemployment is rampant in our country! https://t.co/HUfOu74hM6 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 26, 2022

A few days ago Swara had reacted to the controversy around Ranveer’s pictures, taking on those criticising the actor. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Swara had written, “Daily cases of injustice & oppression in India, but sure.. our outrage is reserved for @RanveerOfficial ’s photos! I mean, seriously.. don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo (impose)’ your preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue!”

